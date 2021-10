Briana Hampton, known on social media as Mrs. LaTruth shared alleged screenshots between DaBaby and another woman. According to the screenshots, the rapper and the woman were exchanging messages when DaBaby told the woman she thought Mrs. LaTruth was attractive and if he could get in touch with her. The social media influencer later posted the screenshots of the conversation onto Instagram with a lengthy caption describing her loyalty to her husband whom DaBaby seemed to be doing business with.

