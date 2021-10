Few will forget the phone-hacking scandal that took down Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World in 2011 – where celebrities, politicians and members of the British Royal Family were targeted for stories. It got increasingly distasteful when it was discovered that the murdered school girl Millie Dowler’s phone had been hacked. Given the public outcry that ensued, leading to the Leveson Inquiry, you’d think that phone hacking would have come to an end – alas, it appears that is not so.

