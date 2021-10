It was only just in April that I wrote: “Nobody’s proposed any of the new federal infrastructure money going to stadiums just yet that I’ve seen, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before someone tries.” Since then we’ve seen state infrastructure money going to pay for video boards at an Illinois hockey arena, a proposal to use state infrastructure money to build restaurant spaces outside a new Washington Football Team stadium in Maryland, a proposal to use federal infrastructure money to bridge over train tracks near the Cleveland Browns stadium, and of course the possible hundreds of millions of dollars in state or federal money the city of Oakland may seek to help build out a whole new neighborhood for the A’s.

