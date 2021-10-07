Auburn Basketball: Tigers Team Preview and Season Prediction 2021-22

It was easy to see how a self-imposed postseason ban took the wind out of Auburn's sails in 2021. On paper, head coach Bruce Pearl's young squad had enough talent to be competitive in the SEC, but the absence of a postseason opportunity, plus eligibility issues that limited five-star guard Sharife Cooper to only 12 games, led to Auburn struggling to a 13–14 record. Cooper left early for the NBA, as did fellow freshman JT Thor, but there's reason for optimism that this season will be a return to form for the Tigers, who made the Final Four in 2019.