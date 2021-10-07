COVID, culverts, climate change and Vermont’s future forests

Vermont Business Magazine The non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) released the newly revised Vermont Proposition today while announcing the Future of Vermont Action Team to steer the effort and launching the Future of Vermont Partnership to support the work. The Proposition is a platform for common action to advance a prosperous and resilient future that works for everyone in Vermont. It captures the themes VCRD hears in towns across the state — renew our rural vitality, advance equity, fairness and opportunities for all, protect and enhance our environment and working landscape, and build the sustainable economy necessary for a thriving Vermont.

VERMONT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO