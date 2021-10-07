COVID, culverts, climate change and Vermont’s future forests
Tim Morton, state lands stewardship forester for Windsor and Windham counties, visits Okemo State Forest in August, where an old road runs through early successional habitat for moose, deer, bear, pollinators, and other insects. Okemo State Forest is an 8,000-acre parcel that includes Okemo Mountain Resort, extensive snowmobile trails, and the 798-acre Terrible Mountain Natural Area. Photos by Erica Houskeeper.vermontbiz.com
