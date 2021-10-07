CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

COVID, culverts, climate change and Vermont’s future forests

vermontbiz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Morton, state lands stewardship forester for Windsor and Windham counties, visits Okemo State Forest in August, where an old road runs through early successional habitat for moose, deer, bear, pollinators, and other insects. Okemo State Forest is an 8,000-acre parcel that includes Okemo Mountain Resort, extensive snowmobile trails, and the 798-acre Terrible Mountain Natural Area. Photos by Erica Houskeeper.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
vtcng.com

Vermonters should pose these questions for climate council

As the Vermont Climate Council readies its plans to dramatically reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions, they have embarked on a series of public engagement events to field questions from curious citizens. Here are some we all might consider asking. • Transportation: From the council’s discussions, it appears it is going...
POLITICS
vermontbiz.com

$6 million gift will accelerate the future of farming in Vermont

Bear Roots Farm (above) and Might Food Farm (below) were participants in VLT’s Farmland Access Program, whereby VLT connects retiring farmers to new buyers, often by purchasing, conserving, and selling the land to new farmers at its lower conserved value. This leadership gift enables VLT to accelerate this program and support other successful farm transfers. Bear Roots Farm, credit Paul E. Richardson.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Assessing the future of Vermont's dairy industry

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Uncertainty is running high in Vermont's dairy industry after Horizons Organic, a major buyer of milk, announced it will pull out of the Northeast. In the capital, a special task force has been created by the state Legislature to come up with a plan that can rejuvenate a quickly-shrinking dairy industry. State figures show more than 4,000 diary farms existed in the 1960s, down to roughly 640 today.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, VT
City
Town Of Rockingham, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
NECN

COVID Testing to Expand in Vermont Schools

In the coming weeks, schools across Vermont can expect to see expansions of testing programs that aim to detect COVID-19 as the pandemic makes the start of the academic year challenging for educators. The small state reported 144 cases in schools over the last week. That figure that was down...
VERMONT STATE
vpr.org

What is the future of organic dairy in Vermont?

Live call-in discussion: Dairy farming is a staple of Vermont’s agricultural and tourism economy. Milking barns and cows of all varieties dot the landscape here. But the industry is at risk, especially organic dairy. Horizon Organic made headlines recently with its announcement that it’s ending its contracts with 28 Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#Changing Climate#Covid#Climate Change#Okemo State Forest#Recreation#Covid 19 Relief
vermontbiz.com

VCRD launches Future of Vermont Partnership and Action Team to propel Vermont Proposition

Vermont Business Magazine The non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) released the newly revised Vermont Proposition today while announcing the Future of Vermont Action Team to steer the effort and launching the Future of Vermont Partnership to support the work. The Proposition is a platform for common action to advance a prosperous and resilient future that works for everyone in Vermont. It captures the themes VCRD hears in towns across the state — renew our rural vitality, advance equity, fairness and opportunities for all, protect and enhance our environment and working landscape, and build the sustainable economy necessary for a thriving Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

COVID-19 testing changes in Vermont schools could pose staffing challenges

MONTPELIER – As state officials work to strengthen COVID-19 testing in Vermont schools, some feel they could be asking too much of staff members who already have a lot on their plates. Last week, officials distributed resources and information to all Vermont schools to help establish COVID-19 response testing while...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Barn Painting Project hosts Fantastic Farmer

L to R: Lisa Pizzagalli | A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund, Secretary Anson Tebbetts | Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, Cameron Clark of Riverhill Farm, Eric & Cathy Paris of Tamarlane Farm. Highlights agriculture and educational support programs funded with the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. Vermont Business...
VERMONT STATE
Caledonian Record-News

Vermont COVID cases up 26%; no change in prevention tactics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Vermont increased 26% in the last week and 8% over the last two weeks, but Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday he didn't believe reimposing mask mandates would help reduce the spread of the virus. Speaking at his regular weekly...
VERMONT STATE
thesandpaper.net

State to Restore 10,000 Acres of Atlantic White Cedar Forests, Enhancing Climate Change Resilience

As part of the Murphy administration’s strategy to achieve greater climate change resilience in New Jersey, the Department of Environmental Protection will restore 10,000 acres of globally-threatened Atlantic white cedar forests in the state’s Pinelands region. DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette explained that the state’s Atlantic white cedar forests have been adversely affected by sea level rise and storm surge, which have brought salt water into these fragile freshwater ecosystems, turning them into “ghost forests.”
POLITICS
vermontbiz.com

October is Independent Country Store Month

Visit Country Stores and Enjoy the Spirit of Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring, once again, October to be Independent Country Store Month in Vermont, recognizing how important the state’s country stores are to the cultural, economic and social lives of Vermonters. In signing the proclamation, at the request of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association (VRGA), Governor Scott acknowledged the integral role independent country stores have as an essential piece of Vermont communities and the tourism industry. He also highlights how they have played an integral role in supporting their communities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy