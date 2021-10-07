A Classic Restaurant Re-Opens On Seneca Street

It is great when a new eatery, restaurant, or bar opens in Western New York. It is even better when the establishment that has been an iconic hang-out for Buffalonians starting way back in 1904 reopens with a new look but the same family name attached to the marquee. And that is just what is happening on Seneca Street to one of my favorite places to eat lunch downtown. And the classic Italian cuisine has me excited to go back after being away for so long.