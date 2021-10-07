CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A Classic Restaurant Re-Opens On Seneca Street

By The Dean
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is great when a new eatery, restaurant, or bar opens in Western New York. It is even better when the establishment that has been an iconic hang-out for Buffalonians starting way back in 1904 reopens with a new look but the same family name attached to the marquee. And that is just what is happening on Seneca Street to one of my favorite places to eat lunch downtown. And the classic Italian cuisine has me excited to go back after being away for so long.

wbuf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
1011now.com

Concerning trend of restaurant closures

You might find them outside on your porch, on the side of your house, near piles of wood and around plants. EXTENDED VERSION: Tribute to Ken Siemek for 40 years at 10/11. Congrats Ken Siemek and thanks for 40 years at 10/11!. Celebrating 40 years at 10/11 with Ken Siemek.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Joint Opening, Replacing Old Burger Restaurant

Few food types have the kind of following as the classic burger. Burgers have always been popular staples throughout the United States, and Tucson is no exception. If you’re hungry for a great burger, there are plenty of spots. From fast food to fine dining, you can find a burger anywhere. And even when one burger shop closes down, one rises from its ashes. That’s exactly what’s happening here in town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WKRC

Member of the Rumpke family opening NKY restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular sports bar that was born in Louisville is opening its first Cincinnati-area location in Northern Kentucky. Matthew Rumpke and Eric Hillard are opening the Blind Squirrel at 8537 US Route 42 in Florence with the goal of welcoming diners by mid-November. Read more...
CINCINNATI, OH
Herald Tribune

Restaurant News: Lobster roll spot to open on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota

A Connecticut-based restaurant specializing in New England's beloved lobster roll sandwich plans to soon expand to Sarasota. LobsterCraft, which has multiple locations in Connecticut, is set to open at 28A South Boulevard of the Presidents on St. Armands Circle. Founder Michael "Captain Mike" Harden said they hope to open by January.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Chains#Italian Cuisine#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Buffalonians#Wkbw#Chef
wnewsj.com

Kim’s Classic Diner sets grand re-opening

SABINA — Join in celebrating the grand re-opening of Kim’s Classic Diner on Thursday, October 14. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. and hopes you’ll come out to welcome Kim Starr, the diner’s original owner, back to the business. Kim’s Classic Diner...
WILMINGTON, OH
Pottsville Republican Herald

New Pottsville restaurant proves popular with takeout

POTTSVILLE — When Chris Painter decided to open his restaurant, Chicken Biggs, in the Sharp Mountain Plaza, he knew he would get a lot of customers. “It’s a very busy intersection at routes 209 and 901,” he said Tuesday afternoon. What he wasn’t prepared for was the amount of takeout...
POTTSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular Hawaiian Restaurant Opening in Town

Grab yourself a taste of the islandsElements 5 Digital/Unsplash. If you have called Tucson home for more than a few years, chances are you’ve at least made your way out to a local eegee’s to sample their locally-famous frozen ice beverage (also known as an eegee). However, the local chain restaurant doesn’t have a monopoly on frozen beverages here in town, and now there’s a new destination to help you beat the heat throughout the year.
HAWAII STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sage Restaurant reopens restaurant and rooftop bar

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Realm Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the reopening of Sage Restaurant after its annual month-long fall hiatus. The restaurant reopens along with Sage’s popular rooftop bar after being closed for over a year due to COVID-19. Sage staff welcomed guests back to the restaurant and fourth floor rooftop destination this week, having closed the open-air bar in June 2020 as a precaution due to the pandemic.
SARASOTA, FL
Eater

Gorgeous Southeast Asian Street Food Restaurant Surprise Opens in Santa Monica

The former Dhaba, owned by Manhar and Margaret Patel for an incredible 50 years, reopened as an updated Southeast Asian street food restaurant on October 7 along Main Street Santa Monica called Cobi’s. Cobi Marsh of Cobi’s Curries and Lance Mueller, previously at E.P. and L.P. and Eveleigh are running the show. The older Patels had an impressive run serving South Asian favorites like tandoori chicken tikka and plenty of vegetable-oriented Indian fare but closed temporarily due to the pandemic. Now there’s fully updated decor with mismatched furniture, charming floral wallpaper, and antique grandma-style plates.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Virginian-Pilot

Classic McDonald’s restaurant to close at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

If you’ve traveled to the Oceanfront by way of Interstate 264, you were undoubtedly greeted upon arrival by a McDonald’s restaurant that’s become something of a landmark. The fast food joint has been sitting at the heavily-frequented corner of 21st Street and Pacific Avenue for nearly 50 years. It will close permanently on Monday. The city has owned the land, which is one block north of where ...
VIRGINIA STATE
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy