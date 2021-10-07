CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tokyo earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Japanese capital

By Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg6U3_0cK5vlzD00

A powerful earthquake , measuring 6.1 magnitude struck the Tokyo region on Thursday evening, Japanese officials said.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centred on the Chiba region, just east of Tokyo , at a depth of 80 kilometres (48 miles), but added there was no danger of a tsunami.

The impact caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Train lines were stopped and sporadic power cuts occurred, but there were no reports of major damage, said Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

Private broadcaster TBS did however report incidents of water pipes bursting in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Tokyo Electric Power Corporation said that there had been 250 cases of blackouts across the capital.

The earthquake occurred at 10:41pm (13:41 GMT), and was recorded as a “strong-5” on Japan’s earthquake intensity scale. This is a level of ground movement that could cause some damage to buildings, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

NHK reported that new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, rushed back to his office. An emergency task force has also been set up, which the prime minister said had been instructed to “find out about the latest situation, coordinate with local authorities on response.”

He also added that the task force would provide information to the public in a speedy manner.

In a tweet, Mr Kishida wrote: “Take actions to protect your lives while confirming the latest information.”

Earthquakes are not unusual in Japan , which is located in one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Indeed, 20 per cent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude six or more take place there.

Comments / 30

C. Vanessa
5d ago

Prayers to them! Japanese people are some of the sweetest, funniest, most charming , as well as attractive, fashionable, innovative and smart people going!

Reply(1)
14
Gilbert Posey
5d ago

sorry for these people in the earthquake.If you need help contact usa government via us south border .Welcome all and come as you please

Reply
4
1%
5d ago

Anyone else notice the earthquakes and volcanic activity recently?

Reply(4)
24
Related
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Earthquake in Crete | Earthquake in Karpathos: A double hit

Two powerful earthquakes were measured on the Island of Crete and Karpathos in the Mediterranean Sea. Both islands are a favorite holiday spot. A strong 6.3 Earthquake just attacked the Greek Holiday Island Crete. Another 6.2 Earthqyake was measured on Kapathos, a neighbor island for Crete. The quakes were measured...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

11 dead in Philippines storm

At least 11 people were killed and seven others were missing after heavy rain across the Philippines flooded villages and triggered landslides, authorities said Tuesday. Six people were killed and two missing in landslides in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, and one person drowned in the province of Cagayan, the national disaster agency said. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Crete earthquake: Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Greek island

An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude has hit the Greek holiday island of Crete, just three weeks after another shock killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings. The earthquake occurred under water off the eastern coast of the island, the Geodynamic Institute in Athens said. A tsunami alert has been reportedly issued by the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation but officials were keen to stress that the warning was “nothing alarming”. Shop CCTV of the earthquake hitting the island showed products crashing to the floor from display stands and employees running out of buildings to safety. But, despite reports of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

China floods: Clean-up operation underway after deadly deluge

A cleanup operation is underway in north China after deadly floods hit the area. The government of Shanxi Province reported 15 dead and three missing due to flooding caused by torrential rains, according to state broadcaster CCTV. More than 120,000 people were evacuated as thousands of houses in the province...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano continues to spray lava with no end in sight

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island continues to spray lava into the sky with no signs of stopping as the eruption has entered its fourth week. The volcanic activity first began on Sunday (19 September), and the regional minister for security of the Canary Islands has been quoted as saying they cannot expect the eruption to “end anytime soon.”
WORLD
The Independent

Rare albino buffalo calf draws crowds in India

In the above video, you can see an extremely rare albino buffalo calf that has been drawing crowds in India in the village of Pragpar. Buffaloes are almost exclusively born black or brown, and experts believe only one in every 10 million are born completely white like the above calf.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy