Mia Thornton is clashing with the other women on RHOP. “Real Housewives of Potomac” newbie Mia Thornton is off to an explosive start. During her first couple of times with the group, she actually clashed with Wendy Osefo. For Wendy, Mia didn’t really seem to be all that loyal to Karen Huger. And this didn’t make sense to Wendy because Karen introduced Mia to the group. At the time, Mia wanted to have her own opinions of Gizelle Bryant despite her feud with Karen. She said that it seemed as if Gizelle had a good heart. Mia then asked for Gizelle’s number. But she questioned things after Karen said Gizelle wished death on Ray Huger. This again made Wendy feel as if Mia was too wishy-washy.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO