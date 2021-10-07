CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rock's Black Adam Arrives in DC FanDome Trailer

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for DC FanDome has been released ahead of the big event on Oct. 16. Like last year, the plan is for tons of new trailers, sneak peeks, and other surprises to be unveiled, and pretty much every big project in the works at DC will be explored. Among them is the upcoming superhero movie Black Adam, which introduces Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the DCEU as the titular character. You can check out the DC FanDome teaser below.

