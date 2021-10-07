The Rock's Black Adam Arrives in DC FanDome Trailer

New photos posted on Twitter have given a better look at Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam costume and the Hawkman armor from the movie and while they are a long way from what they will look like with a bit of movie magic included, it does give a good idea of what can be expected from the Shazam! spin-off. As expected, the main Black Adam costume does have a number of similarities to Zachary Levi's Shazam costume, such as the lightning bolt insignia on the chest. Considering both characters gained their power from the same source. It also has a similar feel to the DCEU aesthetic that was created by Zack Snyder in Man of Steel and has been a part of many of the following movies in the DC movies.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO