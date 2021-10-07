Far Cry 6 tech review — And the meek shall inherit the Earth
Far Cry 6 is yet another open-world Ubisoft game that runs way better on max settings than I expected it to. Well, it’s better optimized than Watch Dogs: Legion, at least. This is a gigantic, beautiful game, which is a statement that can be applied to every other game in the series (except maybe the second one). It’s also got an HD texture pack that’s just as big as the entire default install. But, you might want to hold off on bothering with that unless things change soon. Let’s take a look at the specs:www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0