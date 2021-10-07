8 Reasons to Support Your Local North Carolina Pharmacy

Carolina Pharmacy is raising awareness for local area pharmacies. It is time to show your support. Did you know that pharmacists are among the most trusted working professionals in the United States? They play a crucial leading role in consumer health and wellness, yet many people are unaware of the depth of pharmacists’ medical expertise or the vast variety of services that pharmacies provide. October is American Pharmacists Month, a celebration of pharmacists’ commitment to their profession and their contributions to improving medication use and advancing patient care in all practice settings.