DOVER, Del. – Racing fans can join the Race to End COVID by getting vaccinated at the Dover International Speedway later this month. Race to End COVID will offer individuals age 16 and older who get vaccinated the chance to drive their own car or truck on the famous one-mile track, known as the Monster Mile. Up to 800 drivers with valid driver’s licenses and their passengers will have the opportunity to take two laps behind the track’s pace car, including on the 24-degree turns on the speedway. Drivers will go on the track in groups of up to 25 vehicles over the course of the two-day event.

DOVER, DE ・ 5 DAYS AGO