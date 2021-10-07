CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

CIA forming mission to counter China, 'the most important geopolitical threat we face'

By Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Intelligence Agency Director William Burns announced the formation of the China Mission Center to counter Beijing, while warning the "increasingly adversarial" Chinese government poses "the most important geopolitical threat" to the United States in the 21st century. Burns announced the agency’s adjustments to its organization structure and approach to...

Fox News

Fox News

