Exclusive: How safe is the Maximus Answer DualCam video doorbell?

Make life safer and easier with the Blink Smart Video Doorbell. It’s designed so you can answer the door via your smartphone. And, with 2-way audio, you can communicate with delivery drivers and friends without having to be at home. Moreover, the Blink Smart Video Doorbell sports 1080p HD resolution and infrared night vision for high-quality footage no matter the conditions. Additionally, this smart home system offers a refresh rate of 30 fps so you never miss an important moment. In fact, receive a mobile alert if it detects motion or someone presses the button. Furthermore, it offers a long battery life. And it’s easy to set up without wires or connect to your existing doorbell wiring to sound your in-home chime. Overall, this Alexa-compatible device allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors whether you’re home or out.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO