Creating stability for employees as the Delta variant redefines return-to-work

By Jonna Graulich
benefitspro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, we thought the wide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine would be the turning point that would return us to “normal life” and bring us back into the office. With the emergence of the Delta variant and the resulting uptick in cases, employers have difficult decisions to make around how to best keep their workforce safe – weighing various options from mandating vaccines to extending remote work. Many are adjusting return-to-work policies to be more hybrid-friendly, which presents new challenges. Not to mention the new vaccine mandate and what enforcement looks like for companies with more than 100 employees.

