Emergency repair work will cause overnight closures on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has been prepping its plows for the last several weeks ahead of the first snowfall. While the plows are ready, the agency is still hoping to hire more drivers. “I’m a little concerned just with hiring. Hiring is short everywhere in Colorado, with CDOT, with other entities, but we’re ready. We’ll be prepared,” said Dean Decker, Senior Maintenance Supervisor for Silverthorne Area. (credit: CBS) Decker has worked for the agency for nearly 30 years. He said hiring this year has been slow going. While he doesn’t believe it will interrupt normal operations, it...

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO