Emergency repair work will cause overnight closures on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
Sections of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will close overnight Thursday as crews continue emergency repairs caused by mudslides earlier this year. Eastbound lanes at Glenwood Springs, exit 116, will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday — weather permitting — and will reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning. Westbound traffic will be unaffected by the closure, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.gazette.com
Comments / 0