4 things you need to know about on-demand pay compliance

Aluminum cookware is popular for myriad reasons, including its lightweight nature, ease of cleaning, and at an average of $40 per pan, its great, affordable price. The pros here are obvious, however, purchasing and preparing food with aluminum cookware does come with its cons, namely, pans will only last about three to five years, the surface will react with certain acidic foods, and some studies have associated the use of aluminum cookware with Alzheimer's disease (via Oven Spot). However, "foods cooked in aluminum pots are generally considered to be safe," the CDC states, according to Discover Magazine.

14 DAYS AGO