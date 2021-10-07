CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Is the Worst Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

By (Christy Bieber)
Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaiming Social Security at 62 would mean taking a large benefits cut compared to waiting until later to claim benefits. There are circumstances where this makes sense, such as if you have serious health issues and don't expect to receive benefits for long. Unfortunately, some future retirees may be motivated...

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
BUSINESS
KXLY

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That’s because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it’s harder to make the case for widespread aid.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Americans#Asap
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.Over the last 10 years, the Social Security COLA has averaged about 1.7% annually as inflation remained low. But the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has triggered rising prices for a wide range of goods and services, and that's expected to translate to bigger checks for retirees. WHY ARE SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS ADJUSTED?Policymakers say...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Are You on Track for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

Only a small percentage of Americans gets the maximum benefit. Whether you're on track depends on your income. Your age when you claim benefits also matters. Social Security's maximum benefit in 2021 is a generous $3,895 per month. Receiving a whopping $46,740 in monthly retirement benefits would be a dream come true for many people as this money, when combined with savings, could easily provide a comfortable lifestyle.
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Social Security cost-of-living adjustments also affects current workers

I’m sure you’re already aware of how much more expensive things are today. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, had its largest print in 30 years at +5.4% two months ago. In the Fall of each calendar year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the next year. For 2022, Social Security recipients may receive the largest COLA increase in 40 years. What about people who are not receiving benefits yet? Do they benefit from these COLA increases? Yes, current workers also receive COLA benefits through a process called indexing. While Social Security recipients receive COLA benefits tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), workers see their wages indexed to bring that year’s earnings in line with current wages.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Should You Insure Against Social Security Going Bust?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of the Social Security system. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 Social Security Survey found that 71% of people worry the 86-year-old program will run out of funding in their lifetimes, while a considerable percentage of millennials and Gen X-ers believe they’ll never get anything from it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Great Bend Tribune

Social Security taxes help others

Dear Rusty: I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into social security. Is this correct? Signed: Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife. You may be interested to know that studies show most workers get back everything they’ve personally contributed to Social Security within about 3 to 5 years of starting their benefits. One study I’m familiar with looked at how long it would take the average Social Security recipient who starts benefits at full retirement age (FRA) to get back money equal to what they paid into SS. That study looked at four different hypothetical earners – one who earned only half of the national average wage index (AWI) for their lifetime; another who earned 100% of the national AWI for their lifetime; another who earned 150% of AWI for their lifetime; and yet another who earned the maximum annual payroll tax cap for their entire lifetime. The study then figured how much each of those individuals would have paid in Social Security payroll taxes over their 35 highest-earning years (which is what SS benefits are computed from). Then, the study looked at what their SS benefit would be at full retirement age and calculated how long it would take for each to recover the Social Security FICA taxes paid over their lifetime. The analysis revealed that the lowest earning beneficiary would get back everything paid into Social Security within about 34 months, and the highest earning beneficiary would get back everything paid within about 63 months. For clarity, this study looked at employed workers who pay Social Security FICA taxes; those who are self-employed and who must pay both the employee and employer portion of SS tax must collect benefits longer to break even.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy