Child and woman found dead in Marshall County flood waters

ARAB, Ala. – The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed a child and a woman were killed as a result of flash flooding in Marshall County.

The coroner’s office said a four-year-old child died at Haynes Road and Hickory Hill Road. Her body was recovered around 11:50 p.m.

Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips said three people were in a car; two escaped, but the car was swept downstream with the girl strapped in.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed 18-year-old Stormy Aldonza Hernandez from Guntersville died during the flooding. She was found around 7 a.m. Thursday on Friendship Road in the Union Grove area.

Hernandez’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

After the heaviest rainfall, several roads in Arab were considered impassable, some washed out.

More information is expected from the Arab Fire Department and the Arab Police Department when it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.