Energy Industry

Renewable energy developer with large backers launches in Denver

By Greg Avery
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Denver renewable energy startup aims to develop large-scale projects, focusing first on building solar power where it can repurpose coal mine, utility properties or other land that’s been used in fossil fuels. Major investment funds with ties to energy have backed Redeux Energy Partners, and it’s led from...

Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Denver

Recently Forbes released its list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. There were some familiar names at the top of the list, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Another person who has been a feature on this list for many years is Denver resident Charles Ergen.
DENVER, CO
Austin developer proposes up to 1,150 units by Dickerson Pike

Austin-based developer CREA is priming a Dickerson Pike site to potentially house more than 1,000 apartment units. The mixed-use project, filed under the name “CREA Meridian,” would have a main address of 301 N. Second St., according to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The 14.5-acre site is near...
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Teaming Up Sustainable Tourism With Renewable Energy

Linking like-minded industries, in order to create synergetic clusters is nothing new. The clue is to attribute Renewable Energy as an inherent feature to the ‘sustainability’ proposition of Travel & Tourism … (“no Sustainable Tourism without Renewable Energy”), and to cross-promote and ‘systemically’ develop and apply Sustainable Tourism and Renewable Energy on a large scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Are Illlnois' renewable energy goals attainable?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the energy policy overhaul he signed last month as a “giant leap forward” in addressing Illinois’ contributions to climate change, a sentiment echoed by many environmental advocates and other supporters. But Illinois has a track record of setting and celebrating renewable energy targets only to miss...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Charles Wesley
ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .
TEXAS STATE
Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool: Renewable energy for the win

The global energy transition to cleaner power sources is a massive market opportunity. Renewable energy leader Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) estimates that it will cost more than $100 trillion over the next 30 years to advance a lower-carbon future. That megatrend should power steady growth for Brookfield for years to come.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
India-UK to launch joint plan for smart power and renewable energy

India-UK agree to launch a joint program for renewable energy and smart power. This initiative will promote wind generation and solar energy storage. The third UK-India Energy for Growth Dialogue was concluded on Friday. Raj Kumar Singh, the Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy and Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Business and Energy Secretary have agreed on a new joint....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Global archive of historical renewable energy documents

Sandia National Laboratories began studying the power of the sun to produce utility-scale energy in the 1960s. Sandia's National Solar Thermal Test Facility was commissioned in 1978, spurred by the oil crisis of 1973. Many of the documents detailing the design, construction and research conducted at the world's first multimegawatt...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
This Statistic Confirms Bright Future for Renewable Energy

Renewable energy stocks and related exchange traded funds are encountering some headwinds this year as ebullience from the 2020 election cycle has long since worn off. Further hindering these assets is talk that some countries transitioned too rapidly to clean energy and that they are contributing to higher oil and natural gas prices as a result. Those criticisms aren’t off base, but the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) remains a credible long-term idea.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Greenbacker Renewable Energy acquires Denver airport solar projects

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. has purchased two pre-operational solar projects located at Denver International Airport from Oak Leaf Energy Partners. The projects, DIA 7 and DIA 8 (12.4 MWdc and 6.0 MWdc, respectively), join several operational solar assets that Greenbacker owns at the airport — including two community solar gardens — adding scale to the company’s national solar operations and increasing its already substantial presence in Colorado.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GM, GE Renewable Energy evaluating development of rare-earth supply chain

General Motors and GE Renewable Energy have signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to evaluate opportunities to improve supplies of heavy and light rare-earth materials and magnets, copper, and electrical steel used for manufacturing of electric vehicles and renewable-energy equipment. The initial focus of the collaboration will be on creating...
BUSINESS
Nest Renew with Energy Shift introduced

Google isn’t done with the announcements of new products and services. No, it’s not the Pixel launch yet but that will also happen later this month. The tech giant has just introduced Nest Renew. It’s a new service that brings together current Nest thermostat programs and new elements that may allow people to help fight climate change. It offers a number of benefits like renewable generation support, user education tools, and intelligent automation. Google wants to work closely with nonprofit funding that may be centered on clean energy.
TECHNOLOGY

