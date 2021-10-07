Marty McNair, Father of Late MD Terrapins Football Player Jordan McNair, Discusses How He's Turning Tragedy into Triumph with the BBMS

Photo credit © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday morning the Big Bad Morning Show was joined by Marty McNair, the father of late Terps football player Jordan McNair. In May of 2018, 18-year-old Jordan suffered heat stroke while at an offseason team practice. He was airlifted to the hospital and underwent multiple procedures in an effort to save his life. Unfortunately, Jordan passed away two weeks later. Jordan's death was an unspeakable tragedy for his close-knit family, as well as the entire Maryland football community.

In the wake of Jordan's death, his parents, Tonya and Marty McNair, founded the Jordan McNair Foundation. The Foundation aims to reduce the occurrence of heat stroke and heat-related illnesses in student athletes. The Big Bad Morning Show welcomed Marty to the show on Thursday to discuss the creation of the Foundation, how they're helping athletes and coaches understand heat-related illnesses, and how Jordan's death will hopefully be the last time a parent, friend, or coach, has to deal with a tragedy like this again.