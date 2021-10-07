CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parachute Home Interior Define sign on to Design Center in South End

By Jennifer Thomas
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo high-end end home brands have snapped up space in the Design Center in South End. Parachute Home and Interior Define — both new to the Charlotte market — expect to open in early 2022. Both will front Camden Road. "Parachute Home and Interior Define are a natural fit for...

