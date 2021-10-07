CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How COVID-19 is Transforming Politics in Southeast Asia

By Joshua Kurlantzick
Council on Foreign Relations
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 7, 2021 10:15 am (EST) Over the past fifteen years, politics have stagnated and democracy has faltered in Southeast Asia. And after fending off the pandemic in 2020, the region is now facing a massive COVID-19 outbreak. The new wave is decimating populations and causing massive economic damage, while also sparking ferment against the political order.

www.cfr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Council on Foreign Relations

Why Has East Timor Built the Strongest Democracy in Southeast Asia?

Part of a blog series on Southeast Asian and South Asian Democracy. On the face of it, East Timor would not seem like the most natural place to have built a democracy ranked by Freedom House, in its 2021 edition of Freedom in the World, as “Free.” In fact, this ranking makes East Timor the only country in Southeast Asia, where democracy has been regressing for over a decade, to be ranked “Free” by Freedom House. (I serve as a consultant for some Freedom House reports, but not for the report on East Timor.)
WORLD
prweek.com

PRCA APAC launches to expand beyond Southeast Asia

PRCA SEA has effectively rebranded to PRCA APAC to reflect its growth in the region. Currently, the association has members from Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. With this rebrand, three new co-chairs have been named: APAC MD at The Hoffman Agency Caroline...
BUSINESS
euromonitor.com

Post-Pandemic Sustainability in Southeast Asia Beverage Packaging

Post-Pandemic Sustainability in Southeast Asia Beverage Packaging. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to lifestyles, industries and corporate sustainability priorities both globally and in Southeast Asia. The world has witnessed a short-term shift in attention from environmental (eg progress on sustainable packaging) to social issues. COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eos

Fires Lit for Agriculture Boost Air Pollution in Southeast Asia

Across Southeast Asia, fires are used for agricultural management and forest clearance. They are major sources of noxious pollutants that often severely degrade the region’s air quality. Although exposure to these pollutants has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality rates in other areas and studies have shown that reducing air pollution has health and climate benefits, few studies have quantified the air quality and health impacts of fires in mainland Southeast Asia.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Southeast Asia#Cfr
theedgemarkets.com

How Covid is transforming the US$380 billion luxury fashion industry

(Oct 1): Like almost every other sector of the global economy, the US$2.5 trillion fashion industry wasn’t spared the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic. The US$380 billion market for luxury fashion—given its reliance on tourism—took a massive hit. Last year was the segment’s worst on record, and fashion houses sought to adapt by using technology to drive creative and business innovation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HackerNoon

How did Grab Beat Uber as the Top Ride-sharing App in Southeast Asia

Grab started as a taxi-booking app called MyTeksi, founded in Malaysia in 2012. By 2017, Grab became the top ride-sharing app in Southeast Asia with over 100 million downloads worldwide and a valuation of over $11 billion. This article will explore how they did it and what you can learn from their success story. In November 2016, they became Southeast Asia’s first unicorn startup, valued at $11billion. How did they do it? Here are the key takeaways: First, a business must focus on its people and not just its profit. Second, you need happy customers and happy employees. Third, the more loyal your users become, the better off your company will be.
CELL PHONES
globalconstructionreview.com

Australian company plans $22bn scheme to bring solar power to Southeast Asia

Singapore may be drawing up to 15% of its electricity from solar power generated in Australia by 2027, if a scheme by renewables specialist Sun Cable comes to fruition. The company aims to build vast solar farms in Northern Australia, which it describes as “one of the most reliably sunny places on Earth”. This power will then be supplied to Indonesia and Singapore by a 4,200km-long high voltage direct power cable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Foreign Policy

Will Afghan Refugees Stranded in Southeast Asia Be Resettled?

Refugees tend to live in a perpetual state of uncertainty when it comes to the future. Abdullah Sarwari, an Afghan refugee who arrived in Canada in 2019, remembers what it felt like for him, his mother, and his siblings to wait five years in Indonesia hoping to be resettled. “Every...
IMMIGRATION
etftrends.com

Fast Growing Southeast Asia Finally has Direct ETF Investor Access

Southeast Asia is forecast by the IMF to be the fastest growing economic region globally between 2021 and 2026 with forecasted growth over 8% annually in USD, amidst the backdrop of a uniquely young, educated, and digitally enabled demographic and a burgeoning middle class population. The 2021 annual Facebook and Bain & Company digital report about Southeast Asia released last month forecasts that a staggering 80% of consumers in Southeast Asia will be digital by the end of 2021, which would surpass global digital adoption levels outside of China. In Q2-2021 alone, Facebook observed 346m people in Southeast Asia accessing its Facebook product every single day, underscoring the digitization of the region, with smartphone penetration levels leapfrogging India and Latam in the past 2 years alone. This decade till 2030, the World Bank and Brookings Institution forecast that Asia will add 1 billion middle-class consumers, mainly in China and Southeast Asia .
MARKETS
Screendaily

How local streamers are holding up against global competition in Southeast Asia

With a population of 676 million, rapidly growing mobile broadband penetration and fewer regulatory barriers than some other markets, it’s no surprise that Southeast Asia has become the new ground zero in the global streaming wars. According to a recent Omdia report, total online video market revenues in Southeast Asia...
TECHNOLOGY
Screendaily

Viu CEO Janice Lee on building a regional streamer in Southeast Asia

Pan-regional streaming service Viu, owned by Hong Kong telco and media group PCCW, is having a cracking year, despite the growing presence of global giants in the regions where it operates. In the first half of 2021, the service increased monthly active users (MAUs) by 37% to 49.4 million, while...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy