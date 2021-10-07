VSBLTY, EOS Linx Sign Analytics Software Contract for Solar EV Charging Stations

Alliance AutoGas (AAG), an alternative fuel company, has received their second patent for their refueling innovation of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas in a vehicle tank. Alliance Autogas was founded in 2010 by Blossman Gas, which is comprised of over 70 locations and two headquarters, one in Swannanoa, N.C. and the other in Ocean Springs, Miss. As more and more commercial fleets across the U.S., including school districts, are turning to propane autogas as the alternative fuel of choice, Alliance AutoGas saw the need for increased efficiency and safety while servicing these vehicles.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO