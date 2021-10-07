CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSBLTY, EOS Linx Sign Analytics Software Contract for Solar EV Charging Stations

By Ariana Fine
ngtnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a software provider of security and retail analytics technology, has signed a five-year contract with EOS Linx to install its DataCaptor analytics solution in EOS Charge stations. VSBLTY’s DataCaptor leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence (machine learning and computer vision) to provide real-time analytics and audience measurement.

