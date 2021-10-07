CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech Industrial Production Drops; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

 5 days ago

The Czech Republic’s industrial production dropped and construction output increased in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday. Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to deficit in August, as imports increased more than exports. Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in August,...

