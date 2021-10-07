CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Galaxy Racer promotes Walid Singer to Chief of Staff

By eSports Insider
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai-based organisation Galaxy Racer has appointed Walid Singer as its Chief of Staff. As part of his new role, Singer will be responsible for advising and supporting the organisation’s array of divisions. Previously Galaxy Racer’s Head of Marketing, Singer was a part of the organisation’s ‘core team’. According to the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
crbjbizwire.com

Palmetto Names Brooke Daniels Chief Business Officer & Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, S.C., October 6, 2021 -- Palmetto, a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, recently announced that Brooke Daniels has joined Palmetto in the newly created dual positions of Chief Business Officer and Chief of Staff to the CEO. An experienced senior leader in the technology space, Daniels will serve in two complementary internal/external roles in advising and structuring key functions to support accelerating Company growth and Palmetto’s emerging clean energy services delivery platform.
CHARLESTON, SC
martechseries.com

MeritB2B Promotes Todd Love to Chief Commercial Officer

MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, announced that Todd Love has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) from Senior Vice President, and will be reporting to MeritB2B CEO, Rob Sanchez. Todd came to MeritB2B as part of the 2020 Compass Marketing acquisition where he was a co-founder. Todd is a veteran data professional and brings deep expertise to his new role.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Smosh Hires Media Vet Daniel Tibbets As Its First CEO As YouTube Comedy Brand Plots Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Smosh, the longtime supplier of YouTube comedy videos, has hired its first CEO. Daniel Tibbets, a media veteran who most recently served as general manager for Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network, will guide the company as it looks to broaden its reach. Smosh, which has 45 million subscribers and 10 billion lifetime views on YouTube, found itself in limbo for a time in 2018 when its then-parent, Defy Media, shuttered. Soon afterward, it was acquired by well-established digital studio Mythical Entertainment. Tibbets will report directly to Mythical’s founders, the comedy studio duo known as Rhett & Link. “I’m very excited for this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Tiny World’ Producer Plimsoll Promotes U.S. Chief Saul Goldberg

EXCLUSIVE: Plimsoll Productions, the company behind series such as Apple’s Tiny World and Fox’s Malika the Lion Queen, has promoted its U.S. chief Saul Goldberg. Goldberg joined the company, which also made ABC’s The Women of 9/11, in 2019 to lead its U.S. operation and has now been promoted to SVP, Production and Development. It comes on the back of commissions such as On The Edge with Alex Honnold at Nat Geo and When Big Things Go Wrong at History as well as projects with Hulu, Disney+, Discovery+ and Peacock. Goldberg will continue to work closely with Los Angeles-based Plimsoll board member Mark Itkin to broaden the company’s North American footprint across all genres and bring A-list talent to its titles. “A key member of Plimsoll’s creative leadership team, Saul has developed premium shows with top-tier talent to accelerate our U.S. expansion,” says Grant Mansfield, Founder and Chief Executive of Plimsoll Productions. “He and Mark together make a winning combination, and I’m excited to harness their vision for further innovation and growth in the U.S.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Racer#Walid
VentureBeat

EA promotes Laura Miele to chief operating officer

Electronic Arts promoted studios chief Laura Miele to chief operating officer. She replaces Blake Jorgensen, who will step down from his roles of chief financial officer and COO and leave the company by next summer. EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a blog post that this is the time for...
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Conrad Trautmann Promoted To Chief Technology Officer At Cumulus.

Conrad Trautmann has been tinkering with transmitters and tubes since his days as a chief engineer at WEBE in Montauk, NY in the early 1980s. Now the award-winning corporate engineer has been named Chief Technology Officer at radio’s third largest company. The 21-year Cumulus Media vet most recently served as...
BUSINESS
Variety

BBC Studios Appoints Tom Fussell as CEO

BBC Studios’ interim CEO Tom Fussell has been appointed to the post permanently, the studio revealed today. He will also join the BBC’s executive committee. Fussell was appointed interim CEO of the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm in September 2020. He replaced Tim Davie, who left the post to become director general of the BBC. At the time, Fussell was understood to have told colleagues he didn’t intend to apply for the permanent role. Before joining the BBC in 2016, as chief financial officer of BBC Worldwide, Fussell was the CFO of Shine Group and held commercial and finance director roles at...
BUSINESS
Variety

Top Executives Matt Brodlie, Jonathan Kier Launch Upgrade Productions, Backed by Constantin Film

Former Disney Plus and Netflix executive Matt Brodlie and ex-Sierra/Affinity president Jonathan Kier have teamed to launch Los Angeles-based Upgrade Productions. The duo will serve as co-presidents. With backing from German powerhouse Constantin Film and a strategic partnership with Bron, Upgrade will develop and produce premium local language productions for a global audience. Upgrade is financing development of original IP with local authors, filmmakers and showrunners, including in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Japan. The outfit’s first feature film and television projects are expected to be revealed imminently. Joining Brodlie and Kier at Upgrade are former Sierra/Affinity executive Max Kondziolka...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Marketing
CBS Atlanta

Gov. Kemp: Cisco To Open ‘Talent And Collaboration Center’ In Atlanta, Create 700 Jobs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: At a gathering with state and local officials and members of Cisco’s executive leadership, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that American multinational technology conglomerate and Fortune 100 company Cisco will invest up to $41 million in opening a Talent and Collaboration Center in the Coda building in Midtown Atlanta. The company plans to create up to 700 jobs in the metro region with this significant expansion project. “Cisco is a top member of our state’s business community, and it is a pleasure to see them significantly expand their presence in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Cisco’s reinvestment...
ATLANTA, GA
Sourcing Journal

VF’s Icebreaker Teams with Spinnova on Fully Recyclable Wool

Icebreaker designer head Alistair Smith said Spinnova’s “disruptively circular” fiber furthers the VF brand’s sustainable design goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGN
WWD

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Click here to read the full article. When Jim Gold, the former chief of Neiman Marcus, predicted two years ago that Vuori could be a $1 billion brand, a lot of eyes rolled. Not anymore.More from WWDInside the Schiaparelli Opening Party at Bergdorf GoodmanSavannah Miller Bridal Fall 2022Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes On Wednesday, the Encinitas, Calif.-based activewear and sportswear brand that Gold invested in some two years ago received a $400 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 for a minority stake, bringing Vuori’s valuation to $4 billion. The investment is one of the largest in recent memory for an independent...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Terminator 2,’ ‘Basic Instinct’ to Return to Studiocanal Distribution Portfolio as NBCUniversal Deal Ends – Global Bulletin

CATALOG In January of 2022, Studiocanal is set to regain distribution rights to more than 200 high-profile feature films, ending its long-term distribution deal with NBCUniversal, and will be adding the films to its current catalog of prestige titles available to TV and SVOD players. Key names among the returning titles take in Carolco films “Terminator 2,” the “Rambo” trilogy and “Basic Instinct”; Working Title comedies “Love Actually” and the “Bridget Jones” and “Johnny English” films; as well as American classics including “The Elephant Man,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate” and “The Outsiders.” Several high-profile European titles are also included...
MOVIES
Variety

Viacom International Studios Launches VIS Social Impact Division – Mipcom Roundup

SOCIAL IMPACT Viacom International Studios has launched VIS Social Impact, a new studio division dedicated to developing social impact-driven content focused on topical issues such as climate, equality and health. The division is part of VIS’s larger Content for Change initiative, which was established to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes and hate throughout the company’s culture, creative supply chain and its finished productions. Georgia Arnold, VIS senior VP of social responsibility will head the new division, reporting directly to JC Acosta, president of VIS and networks Americas. Arnold brings with her a wealth of experience in large-scale behavior changing and was the co-founder...
BUSINESS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Republic Names Wes Donehower Senior VP of A&R Youssou NDour Signs With UMG Africa

Republic Records has named Wes Donehower senior VP of A&R, label co-founder and president Avery Lipman announced on Tuesday. He joins the label after six years in A&R at Columbia Records, where he worked closely with Lil Nas X and Russ as well Koe Wetzel, Quinn XCII and 347Aidan, among others. Based in New York, he started his career as a coordinator at BMG Rights Management. “Wes is a welcomed addition to our growing A&R team and will undoubtedly make a major impact as he continues to sign, identify, and develop a new vanguard of innovative talent,” Lipman said. Executive VP of A&R Tyler Arnold added, “Wes...
MUSIC
WWD

Aigle Unveils First Collection by Études Studio Trio, U.S. E-commerce Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — For French outdoor lifestyle brand Aigle, the presentation of its first designs by artistic directors Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali — the trio behind fashion label Études Studio, who took the helm in 2020 — was not just about showcasing its updated style. It was also an opportunity to spell out the changes made since it became a purpose-driven company earlier this year, with a stated mission of “allowing each person to fully live experiences without leaving traces other than their footprints.”More from WWDInside The Mary Lane, the New West...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
finance-commerce.com

New chief of staff at Center for Economic Inclusion

Center for Economic Inclusion announced Tuesday that Suzanne Kelly would serve as chief of staff. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time there, she worked at the student-ran newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, and eventually became the paper's editor in chief. She's held internships with APM Reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. After graduation, Kelly joined the Duluth News Tribune, covering health and business.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy