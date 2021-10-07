CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Will it ever break $800?

By Ivan Brian
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla stock is still struggling to get above $800 as the move loses power. Stocks switch to green on Wednesday, and Tesla closes higher. $800 is a key level, but Tesla (TSLA) cannot hold above it. Tesla stock did manage to close higher on Wednesday, but the stock is really...

MarketWatch

Align Technology stock sinks to pace the S&P 500's decliners after Stifel analyst warns of 'soft' quarterly results

Shares of Align Technology Inc. slumped 6.1% toward a four-month low in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jonathan Block warned investors that his research suggests volumes deteriorated in recent months. Block's warning comes two weeks before the aesthetic dentistry products company is slated to report third-quarter results, after the Oct. 27 closing bell. Block said his past "quarterly diligence" was bullish, leading him to take aggressive stances heading into the previous four quarterly reports, all which beat both profit and revenue expectations. "However, our 3Q21 checks came back soft,...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock 0.5% Up, Tesla Expands Presence in Palo Alto, Slated to Release Earnings Next Week

Despite the relocation of its headquarters to Texas, Tesla is still acquiring more office space in Palo Alto as it plans to increase output. According to reports, electric car maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expanding its business presence in Palo Alto despite moving its headquarters to Texas. Tesla reached an agreement to lease office space from IT giant HP Inc, near the automaker’s current headquarters in Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO, CA
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is GoPro's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 5.5%. GoPro’s stock has run out of steam in the past six months, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip in GoPro. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Down 1% Now, Tesla Moving Headquarters from California to Texas

Tesla stock has gained approximately 82.86%, 12.46%, and 20.80% in the past year, YTD, and three months respectively. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock closed yesterday trading at $793.61 per share, up 1.39%. However, today it is 1% down. On Thursday, the EV maker held its 2021 annual Tesla shareholders’ meeting, where Elon Musk announced that the company has officially relocated its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Investopedia

Board and Culture in Focus at Tesla (TSLA) Annual Meeting

Rakesh Sharma is a writer with 8+ years of experience about the intersection between technology and business. Rakesh is an expert in investing, business, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. A change in board composition and mandatory arbitration agreements might be on the minds of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shareholders when they convene for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA green and on course to break $800

Tesla stock remains strong and steady on Monday. Stock market falls, but Tesla ignores the bears. TSLA stock still waiting to break above $800 and push on. While the stock market panic continued unabated on Monday, Tesla shrugged its shoulders and got on with doing its own thing and was steadily pushing higher. The stock market was down and social media was down, well, Facebook (FB) anyway, and the market was in a state of panic. Facebook slumped nearly 5%, Apple plunged nearly 2.5%, Amazon was down nearly 3%, but Tesla was one of the few green beacons in a sea of red. Impressive then, so why the outperformance? Read on.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cathie Wood's ARK Sold Another $265M in Tesla (TSLA) Stock on Tuesday

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cathie Wood's ARK sold another 340,618 shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Tuesday through 3 active ETF funds (ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW). ARK, which is one of the Street's biggest bulls on Tesla, has been trimming its position in the EV maker over the past few weeks. The Tesla stock sold yesterday was worth approximately $265 million based on yesterday's closing price.
STOCKS
Investopedia

Wall Street Bullish on Tesla (TSLA) Delivery Numbers

Will Tesla Inc. (TSLA) deliver? The electric car maker is slated to report its delivery numbers for this quarter next week. While it has tailwinds in the form of favorable regulation for electric vehicles (EVs) in its markets, the company has faced production challenges related to the pandemic. In the...
ECONOMY

