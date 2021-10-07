US gov’t will slap contractors with civil lawsuits for hiding breaches
In a groundbreaking initiative announced by the Department of Justice this week, federal contractors will be sued if they fail to report a cyber attack or data breaches. The newly introduced "Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative" will leverage the existing False Claims Act to pursue contractors and grant recipients involved in what the DOJ calls "cybersecurity fraud." Usually, the False Claims Act is used by the government to tackle civil lawsuits over false claims made in relation to federal funds and property connected with government programs.arstechnica.com
