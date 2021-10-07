Visions Of A Central Park For El Paso

Much of the controversies in El Paso’s public policy agenda can be traced back the notion that El Paso has a “vision” for greatness. The Chihuahua’s ballpark was to be the catalyst to a downtown renaissance. Before that it was the Border Health Institute (BHI) that was supposed to transform El Paso into a medical mecca. The BHI has evolved into the MCA along the same “vision” originally laid out by the BHI. Visions of trolleys going back-and-forth between El Paso and Cd. Juárez led to the revival of the trollies in El Paso. El Paso leaders have expressed “visions” for a greater El Paso. All the “visions” to be funded by tax dollars.