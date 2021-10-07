CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Visions Of A Central Park For El Paso

By Martin Paredes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the controversies in El Paso’s public policy agenda can be traced back the notion that El Paso has a “vision” for greatness. The Chihuahua’s ballpark was to be the catalyst to a downtown renaissance. Before that it was the Border Health Institute (BHI) that was supposed to transform El Paso into a medical mecca. The BHI has evolved into the MCA along the same “vision” originally laid out by the BHI. Visions of trolleys going back-and-forth between El Paso and Cd. Juárez led to the revival of the trollies in El Paso. El Paso leaders have expressed “visions” for a greater El Paso. All the “visions” to be funded by tax dollars.

Comments / 8

Angel perez
4d ago

El Paso city leaders has no true vision for el paso. there hasn't been a project that hasn't gone beyond over budget or hasn't been a bad idea: baseball park- over budget and there's nothing to show for it other than hotel tax hike. Cohen stadium was a better alternative... water parks across the city- costly to maintain yet we are in a water deficit.... over populated and inundated Westside and traffic keeps getting worst. re-routing water from the Rio Grand will be another bad idea. ideas and vision are done on impulse rather than using commonsense. just say.

Hamster64
4d ago

El Paso always trying to be some other city some where else. Trying to be something it’s Not… instead of being proud of our unique history and family unity… in preserving our heritage and unique culture.. so sad.

Murillo Rodolfo
4d ago

Our leaders do not have the brain capacity for such projects, the city manager is just an overpaid with no expertise and yet just managing to get a big raise anytime he feels like it😁

