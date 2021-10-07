Decreased COVID immunity from Pfizer vaccine confirmed in 2 studies; shot still prevents severe symptoms
A pair of studies released Wednesday help explain why COVID infections still occur in people who have been fully vaccinated. The studies, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that the immunity from COVID provided by the Pfizer vaccine decreases in the months after inoculation, though full vaccination still offers significant protection from severe symptoms or death.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0