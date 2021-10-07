Decreased COVID immunity from Pfizer vaccine confirmed in 2 studies; shot still prevents severe symptoms

The protection against Covid infection offered by the Pfizer vaccine falters within months of getting a second dose, two new studies have found, but protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death still remains strong.These findings emerged from two studies that were carried out among highly vaccinated populations in Israel and Qatar and were published by The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.The studies bolster arguments that those who have been fully vaccinated must still ensure they take adequate protection against Covid-19 and point to the increasing role of booster shots administered to people six months after they get their...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO