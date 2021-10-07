CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decreased COVID immunity from Pfizer vaccine confirmed in 2 studies; shot still prevents severe symptoms

By Will Katcher, masslive.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

A pair of studies released Wednesday help explain why COVID infections still occur in people who have been fully vaccinated. The studies, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that the immunity from COVID provided by the Pfizer vaccine decreases in the months after inoculation, though full vaccination still offers significant protection from severe symptoms or death.

healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Heart risks rare after Pfizer Covid vaccination, study finds

Getting at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased the risk of a rare type of heart inflammation, especially in young males, according to a large new study from researchers in Israel. However, the diagnosed cases were usually mild, and most of the patients were sent home without ongoing need for treatment.
SCIENCE
The Independent

New studies backing Covid booster show Pfizer vaccine efficacy wanes six months after second shot

The protection against Covid infection offered by the Pfizer vaccine falters within months of getting a second dose, two new studies have found, but protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death still remains strong.These findings emerged from two studies that were carried out among highly vaccinated populations in Israel and Qatar and were published by The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.The studies bolster arguments that those who have been fully vaccinated must still ensure they take adequate protection against Covid-19 and point to the increasing role of booster shots administered to people six months after they get their...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISN

Study backs COVID-19 vaccine in people with 'natural immunity'

MILWAUKEE — A new study shows COVID-19 vaccines may offer the most protection to people who have been previously infected. Researchers from the University of Minnesota focused on the creation of memory B cells, which are vital to creating the antibodies needed to fight off the virus. These protective cells...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ksl.com

Pfizer begins study of antiviral pill for prevention of COVID-19

The Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo. Pfizer said on Monday it has started a large study testing its investigational oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration) WASHINGTON — Pfizer said on Monday it has started a large study testing its investigational oral antiviral drug for the prevention ofCOVID-19 infection among those who have been exposed to the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Montanan

COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against COVID because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others better protection than any vaccine […] The post COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
yourvalley.net

Valley Pfizer vaccine recipients get 3rd shot at COVID-19 immunity

On Sept. 24, officials finally recommended the use of COVID-19 booster shots to expand immunity against the virus for a few key groups. Health care officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that people ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions can get a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they are at least six months past their second shot. Anyone ages 18 to 64 who work in environments that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19, like first responders or essential workers, are also included.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Pfizer study to vaccinate whole Brazilian town against COVID-19

BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) will study the effectiveness of its vaccine against COVID-19 by inoculating the entire population over the age of 12 in a town in southern Brazil, the company said on Wednesday. The study will be conducted in Toledo, population 143,000, in the west...
SCIENCE
kyma.com

Study shows Pfizer vaccine immunity wanes

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Two new studies suggest Covid-19 immunity from Pfizer's vaccine wanes after about two month. But, the shots continue to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death. The first study followed 4,800 Israeli healthcare workers and it shows the lowered immunity is worse in men, senior citizens...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

