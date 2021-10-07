“Freedom Festival” to take the place of the Gulf coast National Shrimp Fest
COVID-19 continues to take its toll across Alabama. Health care providers report the number of hospitalizations appears to be easing. If true, that’s the good news. The bad news along the Alabama Gulf coast is that it’s too late to save the National Shrimp Festival. Organizers of the Gulf Shores event called it off for the second year in a row. The decision left some area residents feeling it was time for a celebration anyway.www.apr.org
