CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Rose McIver on Her Favorite ‘Ghosts’ From the New CBS Comedy (VIDEO)

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

“I’m starting to wonder if I get typecast working with dead people only,” Rose McIver jokes to TV Insider. The actress, who starred on the CW’s iZombie from 2015-19, returns to TV on October 7 in CBS’ new sci-fi comedy Ghosts, as a woman who, after a near-death experience, is given the ability to see ghosts.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Ghosts’: What Did You Think of CBS’ Spooky New Comedy? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts, Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2, “Pilot”/”Hello!”]. If you love the supernatural but you’re not big on scares, CBS’ charming new comedy Ghosts might be the show for you. In the premiere episode, the action kicks off at Woodstone House, a big...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’: TV Review

As anybody who has engaged in a property search or watched House Hunters can tell you, it’s always easy to talk yourself out of a place. You can get hung up on the noise from an airplane flight path, the confusing electrical wiring or the dozen ghosts living in the attic. It’s equally easy, though, to talk yourself past almost any impediment, usually relying on one of a few familiar real estate cliches — “Location, location, location” or “You can repaint” or that eternal classic, “It’s got great bones.” I’m not sure if that’s my description of the plot of CBS’...
TV SERIES
Logan Banner

Angela Henderson-Bentley: New comedy 'Ghosts' tough to explain but fun to watch

When I saw the trailer for the new CBS comedy, “Ghosts,” I was sure that CBS had made a huge mistake. That’s how bad it looked. But after watching the first three episodes, it’s clear the trailer really doesn’t do the show justice. However, in defense of the people who put the trailer together, it’s not easy to describe why “Ghosts” works. I just know that it does, and does really well. Based on a British comedy, “Ghosts” stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a New York City freelance writer who inherits a huge country estate. Samantha falls in love with the place and convinces her boyfriend, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), to remodel it to create a bed and breakfast.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Rose Mciver
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Details 'Funny' Challenges of His Role on CBS Ensemble Comedy (Exclusive)

One of the warmest, most quirky comedies is making its way to primetime TV Thursday night and it's one that has a lot of love and heart, according to one of the sitcom's lead stars. Ghosts, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET tonight on CBS with a one-hour block featuring two back-to-back episodes sees a happily married yet struggling couple who inherit a country estate. With dreams of turning the grounds into a bed and breakfast, the home's current residents — a ragtag group of ghosts spanning multiple generations — have other plans for the pair. The Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created series stars a bevy of comedic stars, including actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who tells PopCulture.com he's very excited for audiences to finally see it, even though he had some "funny" challenges along the way.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Tells How Cultural Representation Is Good for Comedy (Exclusive)

CBS's newest comedy Ghosts might be drop-dead funny, but it's also one of the more diverse series this fall leading the way for some very meaningful conversations about representation. With the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom adapted from the BBC show of the same name making its way to primetime tonight and streaming on Paramount+, series star Utkarsh Ambudkar is proud of how the clever writing behind Ghosts acts as a springboard for conversations surrounding identity and representation within American culture today.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

New CBS sitcom ‘Ghosts’ adds a few clever twists

Kudos to the writers and actors of “Ghosts” for adding a dash of fun and originality to that age-old trope: otherworldly spirits who can be seen by only one (living) person. That’s the premise of this new sitcom, premiering Thursday (Oct. 7) at 9 p.m. on CBS. Here’s the setup:...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Comedy#New Cbs#Cw#Izombie#Cbs
UPI News

'Ghosts' star Rose McIver excited to return to supernatural

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rose McIver said she's excited that her new series, Ghosts, premiering Thursday, returns her to the supernatural realm after her CW series, iZombie, ended in 2019. McIver played a zombie on iZombie and now plays a woman who can see and speak to spirits...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Ghosts: Season Two? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, are a couple from the city. They throw caution (and their money) to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. They discover the hitch is that it’s inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group but, if they were anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B would create in their home, it’s nothing compared to what happens when they realize that Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.
TV SERIES
Collider

Rose McIver on ‘Ghosts,’ How ‘iZombie’ Helped Her Prepare for the Series, and Wanting to Play a Villain

From co-showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and inspired by the British sitcom, the CBS single-camera comedy series Ghosts follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), as they decide to give up their city life to convert an inherited but rundown country estate into a B&B. It’s only after making this decision and Sam takes a bit of a stumble down the stairs that they also learn the home contains the ghosts of a variety of deceased residents from a wide range of eras and backgrounds, which will definitely make their new living situation a lot more interesting and unpredictable.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
Variety

Granville Adams, ‘Oz’ Star, Dies at 58

Granville Adams, the actor best known for his performance as Zahir Arif on HBO’s “Oz,” has died following a long struggle with cancer. He was 58 years old. The news was shared in a tribute posted by “Oz” showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana on his Instagram on Sunday. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” Fontana wrote. Fontana and “Oz” star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this year to help Adams and his family pay for the actor’s medical care. The campaign had gone on to raise $99,800, exceeding its $69,500 goal, though it remained active...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Anthony Head Haunts Another ‘Ted Lasso’ Star in ‘The Canterville Ghost’ (VIDEO)

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor and a tale of an ancient curse on an estate in 21st century rural England? If that sounds like something you’d love, then you’ll probably enjoy The Canterville Ghost, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a trailer featuring Buffy and Ted Lasso‘s Anthony Head.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy