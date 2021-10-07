Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC
CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Clean Cans, LLC (www.OhioCleanCans.com), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC (www.CincyBins.com). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.californianewswire.com
