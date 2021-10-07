CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Clean Cans, LLC (www.OhioCleanCans.com), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC (www.CincyBins.com). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.

californianewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
verticalmag.com

Jaunt Air Mobility enters into definitive agreement to join the AIRO Group

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 25 seconds. Jaunt Air Mobility has entered into an agreement to merge with the AIRO Group (US). Jaunt joins a group of six aerospace businesses all engaged in the next generation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies and services. The group offers commercial, military, robotics, manned/unmanned aerial systems and multi-modal aircraft and avionics systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Signs Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire a Strategic Land Position in Central Newfoundland That Includes VMS Deposits Hosting 175,000 Indicated and 40,000 Inferred Gold O

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with NorZinc Ltd. ("NorZinc") and its affiliate NorZinc-Newfoundland Ltd. to acquire the mineral rights to four projects in central Newfoundland, adding 127km2 to Canterra's central Newfoundland property position.
BUSINESS
californianewswire.com

Current Builders Launches ESOP to Retain and Attract Top Construction Employees

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ), an award-winning general contractor based in Florida, has announced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) as part of the company’s strategy to retain and attract top construction employees. The shortage of qualified workers in the construction industry continues to be a persistent national issue, but Current Builders’ CFO Rick Colandreo believes that initiatives, such as his company’s recently launched ESOP, will place his firm in an advantageous position to meet the tremendous demand for multifamily and mixed-use housing in Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
californianewswire.com

162 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – September 2021 Recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the September 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 162 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
connectcre.com

RV Retailer LLC Acquires Sherrod’s RV Center

RV Retailer LLC (RVR) recently signed an agreement to acquire Sherrod’s RV Center with two locations in the Beaumont, TX market. The stores will be re-branded ExploreUSA Supercenter of Beaumont. The Silsbee location is off of Highway 327 and the Vidor location is located on I-10. The stores offer brands and models from Grand Design, Jayco, Forest River and Keystone.
BEAUMONT, TX
californianewswire.com

IDS’ Mark Mackey Named MPA Housing Industry Icon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that vice president and general manager Mark Mackey has been named to Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Inaugural Housing Industry Icon List. MPA’s Housing Industry Icons are visionary leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the industry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
West Central Reporter

Justice Capital LLC acquires 9 Baldwin Road, Jacksonville

On Sept. 30, Justice Capital LLC sold their home at 9 Baldwin Road, Jacksonville to Michelle Miner for $55,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2020 was $1,971.52. This is 3.58% of the sale price of the home. The last time this home sold was March 21, 2014....
JACKSONVILLE, IL
californianewswire.com

SimpleNexus debuts in-app payments with Nexus Pay at MBA Annual21

LEHI, Utah, Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the debut of Nexus Pay at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention and Expo (MBA Annual21) happening October 17-20 at the San Diego Convention Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Services#New Areas#Cincinnati#Ohio Clean Cans#Llc#Cincy Bins#Ohio Cleans Cans#Restaurant And Bar#Executive Recruiting#B2b Merchant Services
GOBankingRates

22 Companies That Hire at $15 an Hour

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor -- a rate that barely constitutes a living wage in many states. A family of four relying upon the minimum wage...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Time

Rocket Loans Personal Loans Review 2021: Online Pre-Qualification and Same-Day Funding Available, but Be Aware of Origination Fees

Rocket Loans, a subsidiary of Rocket Companies, Inc., is an online personal loan lender headquartered in Detroit, MI. Rocket Companies is a recent rebrand of Quicken Loans, which was founded in 1985 as Rock Financial, a brick-and-mortar mortgage company. Since its founding, the company has changed names several times, and expanded to include other financial products besides mortgages.
DETROIT, MI
californianewswire.com

Lender Price Announces Strategic Investment Led by Argentum to Support Its Rapid Growth

Platform processes over $20 billion in monthly locked loan volumes, helping mortgage lenders close more loans and optimize pricing. PASADENA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Lender Price, a leading provider of cloud-based mortgage pricing and digital lending solutions, announced today that it has received a strategic investment led by Argentum with participation from First Analysis and existing investor Costner Lake Investments. The investment will further accelerate Lender Price’s rapid growth by supporting product development, sales & marketing, and customer service capabilities.
PASADENA, CA
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
Sourcing Journal

ASCM, Prologis Launch Warehousing Certificate Program

The certificate program provides an extensive overview of warehousing, distribution, inventory management, product storage and packaging. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy