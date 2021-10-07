What’s coming up in Livingston Parish - Oct. 7

It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight with our “Animals in Art” Exhibit. October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month” and we want you to join us in celebrating our furry friends through art. Support this amazing cause and come visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit will be on display from September 8th – October 30th. A gallery reception will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am till 2 pm. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call 225-664-1168 for more information or visit our website artslivingston.org. To find out more about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.