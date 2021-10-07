Game of the Week: Game 3 of the ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field; 'It's the South Side's turn to smile'

Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox (R) celebrates his two run home run in the 8th inning with pinch runner Billy Hamilton #0 against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 5-4. Photo credit Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- This Sunday is as busy a sports day as Chicago fans get.

The morning starts with 35,000 runners hitting the streets for the Chicago Marathon. They'll finish and recover in time to hit the couch for the Bears' first-ever trip to Las Vegas, which kicks off at 3:05 p.m. As that game comes to a close, the Bulls open a preseason meeting with the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

But save some energy - as much as you can muster - for Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series at Guaranteed Rate Field. It's the first home playoff game for the Sox in 13 years. It'll look great on television - the Sox are bringing back the 'Blackout' concept that made 2008's "Game 163" special. And it oughta be flat-out great baseball - 10 of the 28 writers at Fangraphs.com predicted the winner of this series to win the whole darned thing.

If you want to go, you can, but it won't be cheap - as of this writing, you can't find a pair of tickets anywhere in the building for less than $340 plus fees. And a pair in the lower bowl will cost $462, plus fees.

So throw on a pot of chili, or grill some chicken, or order a pizza. Find the biggest screen and the coldest beverage you can. Cheer loudly for the Sox. And if your Cub fan friends complain, remind them you had to deal with their screaming just a few years ago. At least through the weekend, it's the South Side's turn to smile.