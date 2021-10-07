Rose McIver on Her Favorite ‘Ghosts’ From the New CBS Comedy (VIDEO)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I’m starting to wonder if I get typecast working with dead people only,” Rose McIver jokes to TV Insider. The actress, who starred on the CW’s iZombie from 2015-19, returns to TV on October 7 in CBS’ new sci-fi comedy Ghosts, as a woman who, after a near-death experience, is given the ability to see ghosts.

tvinsider.com

‘Ghosts’: What Did You Think of CBS’ Spooky New Comedy? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts, Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2, “Pilot”/”Hello!”]. If you love the supernatural but you’re not big on scares, CBS’ charming new comedy Ghosts might be the show for you. In the premiere episode, the action kicks off at Woodstone House, a big...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’: TV Review

As anybody who has engaged in a property search or watched House Hunters can tell you, it’s always easy to talk yourself out of a place. You can get hung up on the noise from an airplane flight path, the confusing electrical wiring or the dozen ghosts living in the attic. It’s equally easy, though, to talk yourself past almost any impediment, usually relying on one of a few familiar real estate cliches — “Location, location, location” or “You can repaint” or that eternal classic, “It’s got great bones.” I’m not sure if that’s my description of the plot of CBS’...
TV SERIES
Logan Banner

Angela Henderson-Bentley: New comedy 'Ghosts' tough to explain but fun to watch

When I saw the trailer for the new CBS comedy, “Ghosts,” I was sure that CBS had made a huge mistake. That’s how bad it looked. But after watching the first three episodes, it’s clear the trailer really doesn’t do the show justice. However, in defense of the people who put the trailer together, it’s not easy to describe why “Ghosts” works. I just know that it does, and does really well. Based on a British comedy, “Ghosts” stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a New York City freelance writer who inherits a huge country estate. Samantha falls in love with the place and convinces her boyfriend, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), to remodel it to create a bed and breakfast.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Rose Mciver
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Details 'Funny' Challenges of His Role on CBS Ensemble Comedy (Exclusive)

One of the warmest, most quirky comedies is making its way to primetime TV Thursday night and it's one that has a lot of love and heart, according to one of the sitcom's lead stars. Ghosts, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET tonight on CBS with a one-hour block featuring two back-to-back episodes sees a happily married yet struggling couple who inherit a country estate. With dreams of turning the grounds into a bed and breakfast, the home's current residents — a ragtag group of ghosts spanning multiple generations — have other plans for the pair. The Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created series stars a bevy of comedic stars, including actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who tells PopCulture.com he's very excited for audiences to finally see it, even though he had some "funny" challenges along the way.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Tells How Cultural Representation Is Good for Comedy (Exclusive)

CBS's newest comedy Ghosts might be drop-dead funny, but it's also one of the more diverse series this fall leading the way for some very meaningful conversations about representation. With the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom adapted from the BBC show of the same name making its way to primetime tonight and streaming on Paramount+, series star Utkarsh Ambudkar is proud of how the clever writing behind Ghosts acts as a springboard for conversations surrounding identity and representation within American culture today.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Ghosts: Season Two? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, are a couple from the city. They throw caution (and their money) to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. They discover the hitch is that it’s inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group but, if they were anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B would create in their home, it’s nothing compared to what happens when they realize that Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Ghosts' star Rose McIver excited to return to supernatural

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rose McIver said she's excited that her new series, Ghosts, premiering Thursday, returns her to the supernatural realm after her CW series, iZombie, ended in 2019. McIver played a zombie on iZombie and now plays a woman who can see and speak to spirits...
TV SERIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Revisit Favorite Episodes of ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ With FETV Marathon

It wasn’t long after widower Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen) loaded up his truck and moved his mountain family to Beverly Hills that this 1962–71 comedy became TV’s No. 1 show. The Beverly Hillbillies‘ six-hour October 10th marathon, bookended by its first and final episodes, hits the highlights. Here are three storylines that always delight.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is CBS’ Ghosts Filmed?

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ is a supernatural comedy that follows the conundrum of Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a couple who inherits a magnificent country estate filled with phantoms of distinct eras. Based on the eponymous British sitcom, the haunted house comedy is created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. ‘Ghosts’ finds its charm when Samantha starts to communicate with the set of ghosts, who are determined to stand in the way of the couple’s decision to convert the estate into a bed-and-breakfast.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Corrin to Star in FX Mystery Drama ‘Retreat’

The Crown’s Emma Corrin has lined up her next TV role. The Emmy nominee will star in FX’s limited series Retreat, from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play the lead role of Darby Hart, an amateur detective who attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat. Picked up to series in August, Retreat follows Darby Hart and 11 other guests who are invited by a reclusive billionaire to a dazzling, remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Judy Justice’ Trailer: Meet the Judge’s New Team — Including Her Granddaughter (VIDEO)

“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”
TV SERIES

