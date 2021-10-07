Continental Realty Corp. Acquires Two Retail Centers in Michigan for $34M
TROY, MICH. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired Oakland Plaza and Oakland Square, two shopping centers totaling nearly 392,000 square feet in Troy. The combined purchase price was $34 million. Together, the properties were 87 percent leased at the time of acquisition. Tenants include TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, DSW, Michaels and Planet Fitness. Amy Sands and Clinton Mitchell of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. This was the first acquisition for CRC’s Opportunistic Retail Fund, a private equity fund formed this year to acquire value-add retail properties throughout the country.rebusinessonline.com
