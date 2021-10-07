CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Scatec-led consortium to build 525 megawatt solar project in Iraq

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Iraq signed an agreement with a consortium led by Norway’s Scatec to build a 525 megawatt solar project, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The consortium also includes Egypt’s Orascom Construction and Iraqi private company Bilal.

Reuters

TIM-led consortium tables proposal for Italy's cloud hub

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A group led by Italian phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) has presented a plan to the government's innovation ministry to create a cloud-based infrastructure for the country's public administration data. The infrastructure, called National Strategic Hub (NSH), is part of the Italian government's strategy to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TAV Airports-led consortium raises $450 mln in loans for Almaty airport

ALMATY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Turkey's TAV Airports (TAVHL.IS) has raised $450 million in loans to finance upgrades at the airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) (EBRD.UL) said. The EBRD and the International Finance Corporation, an arm of...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Solar-powered aircraft completes 18-day flights

Aerospace giant Airbus has tested a solar-powered aircraft that it hopes can bring the internet to some of the billions of unconnected people around the world.The company said that its Zephyr, which resembles an unmanned glider but with two small propellers, could soon be spending around six months in the air at a time.The aerospace manufacturer has already run its first test flights in civilian airspace, clocking up a total of 36 days in the air across just two flights.When airborne, the Zephyr lives in the stratosphere – flying higher than planes, and lower than satellites.It will be cheaper than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Make hydrogen in summer to power Britain in winter, networks say

The UK could store enough power in underground reservoirs during the summer to get it through winter in future, according to a report which backs hydrogen technology.The Energy Networks Association said that by using the spare electricity generated by wind and solar farms during the summer to create hydrogen, the UK can meet its increased demand during the winter months.A report from the trade body found that there is enough space in old oil and gas fields to store the hydrogen that households and businesses will need through the colder months.The research was reviewed by British Gas owner Centrica and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
WDBO

The Latest: Biden vaccine order moves closer to enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
U.S. POLITICS
