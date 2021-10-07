CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iranian FM in Beirut says Iran-Saudi talks on a ‘good path’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says talks between regional archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have made significant inroads. He also said Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon as well as help in reconstructing Beirut’s port that was destroyed by a massive blast last year. The minister is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections in June. Multiple rounds of discussions have been held in Baghdad since the first direct talks between Riyadh and Tehran took place in early April. Better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia could improve life in Lebanon.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief on Tuesday vowed to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community “is working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East.”. “Operations to destroy Iranian...
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran's foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon -Ifax

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Talks on reviving Iran's nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received "signals" that...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Iranian foreign minister says Iran will continue to send fuel products to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Iran will continue sending fuel products to Lebanon in the future and hopes an agreement will be struck between the two countries for that purpose, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi’ite Hezbollah group has been coordinating Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi and Iran signal warming ties but 'real steps' needed

Regional arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran are showing signs of warming relations, but experts say more work is needed to ease tensions after a five-year rift. Hussein Ibish, a Washington-based Middle East expert, said indications of warming ties were mostly coming from Iran and Iraq, which has been positioning itself as a regional mediator. 
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riyadh#Iranian#Ap
985theriver.com

Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, French official says

PARIS (Reuters) – Iran must return to talks with world powers over its 2015 nuclear deal to avoid a diplomatic escalation that could jeopardize the negotiations, a French presidency official said on Tuesday. The official also said Iran could not set new conditions before returning to the talks in Vienna...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Saudi Confirms First Round of Talks With New Iranian Government

RIYHADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it had held its first round of direct talks with Iran's new government last month, part of a process begun earlier this year to reduce tension between the Gulf's rival Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim powers. The longtime foes who severed ties in...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran hold talks in Iraq

Officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia met this week in Baghdad for a fourth round of talks this year, following a months-long hiatus after the election of Iran's new president. Why it matters: The meetings in Iraq constitute the first serious attempt at dialogue between the two regional rivals following years of tensions and rhetorical venom.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
94.3 Jack FM

U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States believes an “imminent” return to indirect talks in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that...
WORLD
NBC Philadelphia

Prospects of Iran Nuclear Talks Going Smoothly Are ‘Bleak,' Eurasia Group Says

Time may be running out for the U.S. and Iran to restart nuclear talks, as Tehran continues to advance its nuclear program, according to Eurasia Group. Experts told CNBC they were concerned about how the nuclear submarine deal between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. — or Aukus — could affect Iran's nuclear ambitions.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability. After talks between Tehran and world powers on reviving the nuclear deal stalled earlier this year, Iran has breached limits set by the accord. It has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.Bennett said he has made the case to other...
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) – The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. “(Mora’s) trip will take place on Thursday. It...
POLITICS
AFP

At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-area strikes: coalition

More than 130 Yemeni rebels have been killed in strikes south of Marib, the Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday, but the insurgents seized a district 25 kilometres (16 miles) south of the strategic city, according to military sources. Hundreds of Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government loyalists have died since fighting for Marib flared anew last month following a push in February. Marib city is the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen. Dozens of new strikes were carried out in the Abdiya district of Marib province, after the coalition said air raids the day before killed more than 150 rebels.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran on agenda in Israeli PM's visit to Putin

Israel's prime minister will fly to Sochi in Russia next week to meet President Vladimir Putin for talks including on Iran's nuclear programme, Naftali Bennett's office said on Tuesday.  This will be Bennett's first official visit to Russia since taking office in June, after his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 straight years as prime minister. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Qatar diplomat emphasizes engagement with Taliban at forum

Qatar s diplomatic point man on Afghanistan said Tuesday countries should engage the country's new Taliban rulers, warning that isolation could lead to a wide-reaching security threat, as happened when al-Qaida used the country as a base to plot the 9/11 attacks.Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation in conflict resolution, said he's held conversations with the Taliban about pressing issues related to the role of women in society, girls' access to education and the importance of an inclusive government. Qatar’s policies and insights on Afghanistan are watched closely because the tiny gas-rich nation has...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy