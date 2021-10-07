Iranian FM in Beirut says Iran-Saudi talks on a ‘good path’

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says talks between regional archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have made significant inroads. He also said Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon as well as help in reconstructing Beirut’s port that was destroyed by a massive blast last year. The minister is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections in June. Multiple rounds of discussions have been held in Baghdad since the first direct talks between Riyadh and Tehran took place in early April. Better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia could improve life in Lebanon.