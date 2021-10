Baptist Health Richmond is aiming once again to Paint the Town Pink in Richmond and throughout Madison County during the month of October for breast cancer awareness. According to the Surviving Breast Cancer website, in 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

