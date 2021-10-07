Tears For Fears Announce First New Album In 17 Years, ‘The Tipping Point’
The legendary duo Tears For Fears have announced the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, THE TIPPING POINT. Arriving February 25th, 2022, via Concord Records, THE TIPPING POINT is a song cycle reflecting many of the personal and professional tipping points the pair — AND THE WORLD — have faced throughout the last seventeen years. Pre-order the album HERE.www.iconvsicon.com
