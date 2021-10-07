Tears For Fears Announce First New Album In 17 Years, ‘The Tipping Point’

Shadow of Intent have released a brand new song, “From Ruin… We Rise,” to go along with the announcement of their next album, Elegy. I’m just one listen in so far, but my snap hot take is this: this is the direction I hoped to see Shadow of Intent go after showing so much promise on their last album, Melancholy, released in 2019. It leans further into that same direction of vaguely-symphonic-vaguely-deathcore, but with more of everything that makes Shadow of Intent Shadow of Intent and less of everything that’s generic. Most importantly of all, there’s tighter songwriting, the true mark of a maturing band.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO