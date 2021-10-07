Mehlville Fire utilizing new training center

The Mehlville Fire Protection District has officially been training at its new training center for over a year, after the facility has been in the making since 2017. The training center, located at 4471 Baumgartner Road in Oakville, has been in the works since late 2017, when the St. Louis County Planning Commission recommended approval of the fire district’s rezoning request for the 3-acre site. The district purchased the property from Canaan Baptist Church for $213,000 in January 2017.