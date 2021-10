Statement From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on County’s High COVID-19 Vaccination Rate. I am proud to report that Montgomery County continues to lead the National Capital Region and the State of Maryland in COVID-19 vaccination rates. According to the most recent CDC data, on Friday we crossed over the 800,000 threshold of fully vaccinated residents. The CDC also reported that 99.1 percent of the eligible population—age 12 and over—of Montgomery County has been vaccinated with at least one dose. These vaccination rates are the highest in the nation for communities with more than 300,000 residents. In addition to our high vaccination rates, our test positivity rate and case rates are one of the lowest in Maryland.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO