Rose McIver on Her Favorite ‘Ghosts’ From the New CBS Comedy (VIDEO)

One of the warmest, most quirky comedies is making its way to primetime TV Thursday night and it's one that has a lot of love and heart, according to one of the sitcom's lead stars. Ghosts, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET tonight on CBS with a one-hour block featuring two back-to-back episodes sees a happily married yet struggling couple who inherit a country estate. With dreams of turning the grounds into a bed and breakfast, the home's current residents — a ragtag group of ghosts spanning multiple generations — have other plans for the pair. The Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created series stars a bevy of comedic stars, including actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who tells PopCulture.com he's very excited for audiences to finally see it, even though he had some "funny" challenges along the way.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO