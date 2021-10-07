CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 billionaires from Missouri, Kansas land on Forbes 400 list of richest Americans

By Diana Barr - Kansas City Business Journal, Andrew Vaupel - Kansas City Business Journal
 5 days ago

Six Missouri residents and two Kansans have been ranked among the 400 richest people in the U.S., according to a new list from Forbes .

Charles Koch , chairman and CEO of Wichita-based conglomerate Koch Industries Inc., had a net worth of $51 billion, up from $45 billion in 2020. Koch’s wealth is roughly equivalent to the seven other billionaires from Missouri and Kansas combined.

While none of the other billionaires from the Show Me or Sunflower states broke into the top 100, four are among the 200 richest, according to the publication.

The Missourians and the other Kansan on the Forbes ‘ 400 richest list are:

• St. Louis-based heiress Pauline MacMillan Keinath , 87, who is believed to be the largest individual shareholder in the privately held food company Cargill, ranked at No. 106 with a net worth of $8.2 billion, up from $4.9 billion, according to the publication.

John Morris , 73, founder and CEO of Springfield-based Bass Pro Shops, ranked at No. 134 with a net worth of $6.9 billion, up from $4.1 billion in 2020.

