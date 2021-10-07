SLO County's small Asian American population struggles with cultural stigma and language hurdles to report domestic violence
San Luis Obispo County racked up more domestic violence reports in 2020 than in 2019, but asking for help is a cumbersome process for non-English speaking communities. The California Department of Justice's Open Data portal showed that SLO County's law enforcement agencies received 763 domestic violence-related calls for service last year. In 2019, they received 601 such alerts.www.newtimesslo.com
Comments / 0