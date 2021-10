OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined nine other Republican governors Wednesday morning touring the U.S.-Mexico border. “We are here today to shine a light on what’s going on at the Southern Border and how it’s affecting all the states, not just the state of Texas,” said Ricketts as he took the podium. “The president must act. He cannot continue to ignore this humanitarian crisis and security crisis any longer.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO