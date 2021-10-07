CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating drops to new low, Quinnipiac poll shows

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tap5U_0cK5KJ8y00

(NEXSTAR) – Americans’ approval of President Joe Biden’s job performance dropped to a new low in a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Just 38% of Americans polled gave Biden a thumbs up, down from 42% three weeks ago. Fifty-three percent of people polled gave him a negative review.

Recently-used campsite discovered in reserve where authorities are searching for Brian Laundrie

When broken down topic-by-topic, Biden doesn’t fare much better. Only 25% approved of his handling of immigration, 39% approved of his handling of the economy and 37% approved of his job as Commander in Chief.

His best score reported by Quinnipiac was on handling the coronavirus pandemic: 48% approval compared to 50% disapproval.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a press release .

How people view the president’s performance has a clear split on party lines: 94% of Republicans surveyed said they disapproved, while 80% of Democrats said they approved.

President Biden’s ratings have fallen over the past several months as the delta variant ravaged the country, prompting some places to reinstate mask mandates and overloaded hospitals to cancel elective surgeries. At the same time, Biden oversaw a messy and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. To make matters worse, his legislative priorities, like a massive infrastructure package, have stalled in Congress.

Cloverleaf Local Schools lifts mask mandate, says lawsuit wasn’t a factor

“Everybody’s frustrated, it’s part of being in government, being frustrated,” Biden told reporters Saturday. He pledged to ”work like hell” to get the pillars of his domestic agenda passed into law.

See the full breakdown of the polling results on Quinnipiac University’s website .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mediaite.com

Biden Approval Back Up to 50 Percent After Recent Numbers Showing Him Well Underwater: NEW POLL

President Joe Biden has righted the ship with his job approval numbers — according to a new survey. CBS and YouGov put out a poll, on Sunday, which reveals that Biden’s job approval stands at 50 percent. This stands in stark contrast with other prominent, recent data. A Sept. 22 Gallup poll put Biden at 43 percent approval, while a Quinnipiac survey from earlier this week found only 38 percent approve of the president’s job performance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

62% of Americans think U.S. President Joe Biden is incompetent, poll shows

A new poll by Quinnipiac University shows the majority of Americans believe U.S. Joe Biden is incompetent. President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Americans#Democrats
Shore News Network

Despite record-low approval ratings, Biden says America still stands behind his radical agenda

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden continues to believe that Americans are behind his plan to radically alter the fabric of the nation. “Despite the attacks and misinformation, my plans still have the overwhelming support of the American people. They understand what’s at stake here. They understand that when workers and families have a better shot – America has a better shot,” Biden said today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Biden Approval Rating Plummets Among Under 30 Year Olds Over Afghanistan, Economy: Poll

President Joe Biden's approval rating is dropping amongst the younger generation over his handling of key issues, new polling from Generation Lab/Axios suggested. A survey of around 800 Americans aged 18 to 29 found that members of every party view the president less favorably since he's taken office, primarily because of his handling of the economy and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Republicans call for audit of election results despite the fact that Trump won the state

Florida Republicans are calling for an audit of the 2020 election results despite Donald Trump winning the state over Joe Biden.The one-term president defeated his successor by more than 371,000 votes in securing the state’s electoral votes last November.Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential rival GOP presidential candidate to Mr Trump in 2024, says that Florida “did it right” in the 2020 election. But now he and other conservative lawmakers are being pushed by party members to carry an audit of the election.Last month, the Lake County Republican Party approved five resolutions to send to every Florida state lawmaker backing the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

1K+
Followers
308
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy