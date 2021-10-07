The Many Saints of Newark offers Tony Soprano's origin story but is really Uncle Dickie's film
Alan Taylor (Terminator Genisys, Thor: The Dark World) directs this prequel to the wildly popular groundbreaking TV series The Sopranos (1999-2007), about New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini), whose stress from his personal and professional life sent him seeking psychiatric help. In this origin story, Gandolfini's son Michael plays teenage Tony Soprano. Jon Bernthal plays Tony's father, Johnny Soprano, who was already dead in the TV series, and Vera Farmiga plays Tony's conniving mother, Livia, the source of some of his psychiatric distress in the TV series. (120 min.)www.newtimesslo.com
