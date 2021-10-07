CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Popular Roles That Were Recast Before Premiere: Thrones Queen, Full House Dad, Gilmore Girls Boyfriend and More

By Vlada Gelman, Matt Webb Mitovich, Kimberly Roots, Andy Swift, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of your favorite TV characters once looked very different — as in they were actually played, in an unseen pilot, by a completely different person!. Before Alyson Hannigan cast a spell as Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Willow and before Melissa McCarthy gave life to Sookie on Gilmore Girls, both roles were portrayed by someone else in their series’ original (but unaired) pilots. Such is simply the nature of the business. An actor is sometimes cast in a part and even shoots a pilot episode, but then is replaced ahead of the actual premiere because of a lack of chemistry, scheduling or other reasons. (Pilot scenes featuring the original portrayer are typically reshot with the new actor, ahead of the show’s launch.)

tvline.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Gary Cole Joins 'NCIS' Season 19 in a Pretty Important Role

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on NCIS. Shows like NCIS have a revolving door of cast members and guest stars, which means that the series has seen plenty of big stars slide into new roles throughout the years. Now, for Season 19, Gary Cole is joining the cast. But who is Gary Cole's NCIS character?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morena Baccarin
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch. Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title. Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full House#Titanic#Home Improvement#Firefly
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Beth Behrs and EP Meg DeLoatch Discuss Gemma's Miscarriage (and That Other Reveal)

Monday’s The Neighborhood revealed not only that Gemma miscarried Baby No. 2, but that Tina had also suffered a miscarriage before she became pregnant with Marty. Penned by new showrunner Meg DeLoatch, the emotional half hour was as much about how Dave and Calvin responded to their respective losses as it was about their spouses. The episode culminated in the Johnsons and the Butlers coming together to memorialize Gemma and Dave’s unborn child. In separate interviews, which have been edited for clarity, DeLoatch — who was inspired by her own miscarriage — and series star Beth Behrs break down the episode…   TVLINE |...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Conners Sneak Peek: Fred Savage Returns as Darlene's Storm-Chasing (?!) Shrink Ahead of Dan's Wedding

A natural disaster reunites Darlene with her therapist in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at The Conners‘ big wedding episode. Airing Wednesday at 9/8c, “The Wedding of Dan and Louise” promises a “far-from-perfect walk down the aisle.” But first, the Conner clan will have to make it to church on time, which is easier said than done as a tornado approaches Lanford — you know, the kind of tornado that only touches down once every 32 years. As the weather worsens, Darlene looks out her passenger-side window and recognizes Fred Savage’s Dr. Harding, who is moonlighting as a storm chaser (or, more...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Gilmore Girls Episodes That are Perfect for Fall

It may have been on in all seasons, but let’s be real – “The Gilmore Girls” is a fall show. It’s as warm and fuzzy and comfy-feeling as wearing a flannel shirt while wrapped in one of those big blanket scarves and sipping a pumpkin spice latte while going on a hayride and holding a pumpkin and smelling a bonfire all at once. In fact, if pumpkin spice lattes ever sponsored a show, it would be this one. But even with a show that invokes all the best parts of fall all year long, some episodes just feel the fall-iest, you know? Lucky for you, we’ve rounded them up here! Grab your cider and your fuzzy slippers and let’s get to it.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Queens" TV Supergroup With Eve, Brand, & More Drop "Nasty Girl"

ABC is getting ready to premiere the new drama series QUEENS on October 19th, which centers around a hip-hop supergroup comprised of four female rappers (played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez) who decide to reunite in their forties for another go-around. In true immersive fashion -- not to mention a clever bit of viral marketing -- the fictional group has come through with their lead single "Nasty Girl."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
justjaredjr.com

Jared Padalecki Says Sorry For This On 'Gilmore Girls' Anniversary

The 39-year-old Walker star was active on Twitter on Tuesday (October 5), which just so happened to be the 21st anniversary of Gilmore Girls. If you forgot, the actor played Dean Forester on the show, from when it first premiered on October 5, 2000 on The WB (The CW) up until 2005.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

B Positive Boss Chuck Lorre Previews 'Chapter 2' of CBS Comedy Involving an 'Extraordinary Windfall of Money'

Anyone familiar with B Positive boss Chuck Lorre’s other comedies knows that he’s not afraid to take big swings. Take, for instance, when Mom, which began as a story about a recovering drug- and alcohol-dependent single mother, morphed into a show about a group of women — a chosen family, really — who were bonded by their shared demons and a desire to overcome them. Or more recently when United States of Al, a series about a U.S. Marine and his Afghan interpreter, shifted gears to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. To follow through and take these big swings “begins...
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

Game of Thrones 'House of the Dragon' Reveals Trailer

"HBO Max has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. "Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood," teases the video description. "House Of The Dragon is coming to HBO Max in 2022." Watch below. Matt Smith, known for Doctor Who, can be seen in the...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Who plays Lindsay in Gilmore Girls?

On the 21st anniversary of , many fans are rewatching the show and revisiting their favorite moments. Who plays Lindsay in Gilmore Girls?. Opinions on Lindsay are mixed. During the years when. was airing, fans weren’t as crazy about her because they saw her as an obstacle to the relationship...
TV SERIES
Collider

ABC's 'Queens' Releases Music Video for "Nasty Girl" Ahead of Show's Premiere

Ahead of the premiere of ABC's new female-driven drama Queens, the network has released the first music video for the show. Directed by Queens' executive producer and famed music video director Tim Story, "Nasty Girl" features the show's stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy – performing in true ’90s hip-hop style – on a yacht with champagne flowing, bling glistening, pyros blasting and, of course, head-turning backup dancers. All the things you expect a "nasty girl" to enjoy.
CELEBRITIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Full Seasons For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer, ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Premiere Date, ‘Alex Rider’ Sneak Peak, Netflix and Walmart Team Up and More!

CBS has given full season orders to two of their new series NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International. Both series are spinoffs of established brands for the network and have performed well in their first few airings. A total episode count was not announced. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy