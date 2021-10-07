Popular Roles That Were Recast Before Premiere: Thrones Queen, Full House Dad, Gilmore Girls Boyfriend and More

It may have been on in all seasons, but let’s be real – “The Gilmore Girls” is a fall show. It’s as warm and fuzzy and comfy-feeling as wearing a flannel shirt while wrapped in one of those big blanket scarves and sipping a pumpkin spice latte while going on a hayride and holding a pumpkin and smelling a bonfire all at once. In fact, if pumpkin spice lattes ever sponsored a show, it would be this one. But even with a show that invokes all the best parts of fall all year long, some episodes just feel the fall-iest, you know? Lucky for you, we’ve rounded them up here! Grab your cider and your fuzzy slippers and let’s get to it.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO